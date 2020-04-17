Gordon Mack Lewis, 74 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, April 15, 2020.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mr. Lewis is survived by his daughters, Kimberly Lewis Cornelison and Misty Lewis Totherow; sons, Junior Lewis and Randy Lewis; seven grandchildren; sisters, Catherine Adkins and Cathy (Steve) Jeffery of Scottsboro; brothers, Pete (Dorothy) Lewis of Rainsville, Paul (Brenda) Lewis of Scottsboro and James (Cyndi) Lewis of Grant and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Derrick Colby Lewis; parents, Connie and Grace Lewis; sisters, Mildred (Pill) Corbitt, Joyce Ann Carter, TJ Lewis and Elizabeth Lewis and brother, Gene Lewis.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.