James Calvin Bell, 83 of Section, passed away on Friday, July 3, 2020.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, July 5, 2020 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at PInehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mr. Bell is survived by wife, Eva Jean Bell; son, Douglas Bell; daughters, Patricia (Danny) Lemieux, Marlene Eldridge and Natalie Peters; brother, Jody Bell; sisters, Brenda Black and Peggy Coffman; step sons, Wallace Donald Evans and Ronald Wayne Evans; granddaughters, Ashley Brown, Lamonda Gifford, Haven Bell and Elizabeth Lemieux; grandsons, Brandon Bell, Nick Eldridge and Ethen Lemieux; great grandchildren, Kylee Frazier, Carston Posey, Cam Bell and Zeke Bell and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Vernie and Irene Bell; brothers, Alfred and Junior Bell and sister, Doris Berry.