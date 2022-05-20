Wesley Jordan Warren, 31 of Dutton, passed away May 15, 2022.
Funeral services were held Thursday, May 19, 2022 at Section Funeral Home Chapel with burial following at Chaney Chapel.
Mr. Warren is survived by his son, Aiden Waldrop; his son’s mother, Lindsey Waldrop; parents, Kimberly (Tyrone) Akins and Michael (Amanda) Warren; brothers, Chris Warren and Seth Warren; sisters, Ashley (Chase) Shankles and Hannah Akins; grandparents, Betty Thrasher, Leonard and Marilyn Akins and Kathy and Tim Mayhall and several nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by Bill Thrasher and Brenda Warren.