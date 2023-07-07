Mrs. Christine D. Lee, age 78, from Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Tuesday, June 27, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters, Vicki (Tim) Watts, Sherry Majors (Dan Berry); grandchildren, Katie (Justin) Brogdon; great-grandchildren, Silas Brogdon, Everlee Brogdon; sister, Inez Anderton; brother, Eugene (Carolyn) Dulaney; a host of many nieces and nephews; special friend loved like a daughter: Renee Swearengin; She was preceded in death by her husband, Paul Lee; parents, Mary and John Dulaney; sisters, Mary Lemons, Katherine Burroughs, Olive Leverett; brothers, Roy Dulaney and Troy Dulaney.
Funeral services was held on Saturday, July 1, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. The family received friends on Friday, June 30, 2023 at the Scottsboro Funeral Home. The burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Special thanks to loving caregivers: Glenda Stiefel, Myra Maness, Landy Rayes, Connie Bullock, Linda Robbins.