Phillip Shelton Hastings, 62 of Scottsboro, passed away Sunday, April 10, 2022 at Huntsville. He was a member of Cumberland Presbyterian Church.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, April 14, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Micaiah Tanck officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
The family will receive friends Wednesday, April 13, 2022, from 5-7 p.m., at the funeral home.
Mr. Hastings is survived by his wife, Debbie Hastings; daughters, Casey Dobbins (Scott) and Bailie Osborn (Cody); mother, Martha Hastings; three grandchildren, Whitt Dobbins, Tatum Dobbins and Rowen Osborn and nieces, Allison Hastings and Brandy Hastings.
He was preceded in death by his father, James V. Hastings; two brothers, Gavin James Hastings and Stephen Hughes Hastings and nephew, Ethan Nicolas Hastings.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.