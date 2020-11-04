Robert “Bobby” C. Selvage Jr., 73 of Scottsboro, passed away on Monday, Nov. 2, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020, at 11 a.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duran Teague officiating. Burial will follow in Gold Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 9 a.m. until time of service.
Mr. Selvage is survived by his wife of 50 years, Patricia Selvage; son, Robert Bo (Crissy) Selvage III; grandson, Jared (Angel) Selvage; granddaughter, Presley Selvage; brothers, Johnny (Linda) Selvage and Jerry (Elizabeth) Selvage; sisters, Patricia (James) Hardin, Etta (Jerry) Wilhelm and Betty Rose Lewis and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, R.C. and Helen Selvage.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.