Bobby Dale Wilbourn, 56 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, April 1, 2022 at his home.
Mr. Wilbourn is survived by his wife, Jacqueline Wilbourn; three sons, Chris Wilbourn, Greg Wilbourn and Jayson Wilbourn; sister, Phyllis (Wallace) Gibson; special friend/cousin, Jason and Brandy Mount and Sherwood and Lana Mount.
He was preceded in death by his parents, James E. and Jane Wilbourn; grandparents, Harvey and Maxine Wilbourn, Flora Arthur and Jess Preston and brother, Ronnie Wilbourn.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, April 3, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed at Zion Rest Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Encompass Hospice.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.