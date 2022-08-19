Sam Junior Wright, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away Tuesday, Aug. 16, 2022.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022, at 1:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Terry Broome officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Sam is survived by his wife, Roxie Wright; son, Paul Wright (Wendi); stepdaughter, Teresa Long (Don); five grandchildren; eight great grandchildren and brother, David Earl Wright.
He was preceded in death by parents, Sam and Gladys Wright and sister, Junie Mae Franks.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
