Lester Eugene Day, 79 of Fackler, passed away Saturday, July 16, 2022 at his home.
Funeral services were held Monday, July 18, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rick Talley officiating. Burial followed at Inglish Cemetery.
Mr. Day is survived by his wife of 57 years, Joyce Day; son, Nickey (Brenda) Day; sisters, Mary Baker and Shirley Eakin; special nieces, Jessica (Junior) Oliver and Sabrina Daniel; grandchildren, Brian (Kara) York and Christy (Josh) Thompson; great grandchildren, Gaven (McKenzie) York, Alissa (Trevor) Benson, Kolt Hughey, Parker Benson, Cole Benson and Briley York; special grandchildren, Shalynn (Dylan) Garrard, Easton Daniel, Slate Garrard, Desiree (Jordan) Bragg, Caislee Johnson, Hynlee Johnson, Destinee (Joe) Garner, Chanler Garner, Jaxon Garner, Jade (Cody) Phillips, Alaiia Phillips, Clay Oliver and Haley Farmer; a host of grandchildren that called him Paw Paw; a host of nieces and nephews and a host of friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, John and Lizzie Day; brothers, Doyle, Kenneth, Junior and Homer Day and sisters, Lila McCarver and Arvada Hastings.
