Robert (Bob) Dean Jenness, 89 of Scottsboro, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, there will be no visitation. The family will have a private graveside service on Saturday, May 2, 2020 at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Jenness is survived by his two children, Perry Jenness (Angie) and Kristyn Bell (Greg) and grandchildren, Colin Jenness, Chloe Jenness, Caitlin Jenness, Hannah Bell and Luke Bell.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Shepherd’s Cove Hospice at shepherdscove.org.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.