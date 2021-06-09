Shane Voiles, 40 of Hollytree, passed away on Saturday, June 5, 2021. Shane was a devoted family man who loved his wife and daughters. He was very active in the outdoors and loved hunting.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, June 10, 2021, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Brad Bridges and Frank Bradford officiating. Burial will follow at Gant Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, June 9, 2021, from 4-9 p.m., at the funeral home.
Shane is survived by his wife, Sarah Beth Voiles; daughters, Megan Faith Voiles and Madilyn Grace Voiles; father, Paul Benny Voiles and mother, Barbara Ann Heard.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.