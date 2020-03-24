Beverly Ann Lesley, 78 of Stevenson, passed away on March 22, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%..
Thunderstorms this evening with a few showers possible overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 53F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Updated: March 24, 2020 @ 7:25 pm
Beverly Ann Lesley, 78 of Stevenson, passed away on March 22, 2020.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, March 25, 2020, at 3 p.m., at Glenwood Cemetery in Fort Payne.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!