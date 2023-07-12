Mr. Garry Milton Sanderson passed away on Friday, July 7, 2023 at the age of 62, at his home in Scottsboro. Visitation was held on Tuesday, July 11, 2023 at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro. Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 12, 2023 beginning at 2 p.m. in the Rudder Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Pete Hess and Bro. Gerald Venable officiating and burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. Mr. Sanderson is survived by his children, Jessica (Jeffrey) Sanderson Eberle and Christopher T. Sanderson; Parents, Waymon and Virginia Venable; grandchildren, Colton and Kyle Eberle; sister, Cynthia Sanderson; stepsister, Donna (Eddie) Holland; nieces, Reannon Roach and Hannah Holland. Mr. Sanderson is also preceded in death by his father, Horace Milton Sanderson.
Service information
Jul 12
Funeral Service
Wednesday, July 12, 2023
2:00PM-2:30PM
2:00PM-2:30PM
Rudder Funeral Home - Scottsboro
716 South Broad Street
Scottsboro, AL 35768
716 South Broad Street
Scottsboro, AL 35768
