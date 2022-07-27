Jerry “Rebel” Wayne Maggart, 62 of Paint Rock, passed away Monday, July 25, 2022.
A graveside service will be held Thursday, July 28, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Latham Cemetery with Joe Ventress and Gwendall Knight officiating.
The family will receive friends Thursday, from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Jerry is survived by his wife, Cynthia Maggart; sons, Jermie Maggart (Beverly) and Charlie Maggart; grandchildren, Blake Maggart, Karlee Maggart, Lilyan Berryhill, Kailynn Berryhill, Graceland Berryhill, Amyia Maggart, Carter Maggart, Marshall Dye and Matthew Dye; mother, Cindy Middleton and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Carl J. Maggart and brother, Danny Maggart.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
