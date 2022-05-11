Funeral services for Zavion Shores, seven months old of Scottsboro, were held Monday, May 9, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Zavion is survived by his mother, Chastity Shores (Jatra Jones); father, Jervon Kelly; sisters, Za’riyah Shores and Zayla Shores; grandparents, Stacey and Shannon Kirk and Mary Kelly; great grandfather, Jay Shores; aunts, Reanna Swain, Jennifer Shores, Carla Hudson, Sierra Shores, Starla Shores and Amber Hudson and uncles, Michael Shores and Dustin Hudson.
According to his mom, Zavion was a fighter since day one. He was born at 27 weeks with every odd against him, and he beat everyone until his last fight.
Zavion was the sweetest and most loving boy you could have ever met. He had been through so much in a short time, and you would still see him smiling every time he was asleep. That was his favorite time to smile.
He was his sisters’ favorite baby doll. They would always make sure he had whatever he was crying for. He loved co-sleeping and any part of cuddles that he would get. He grabbed everyone’s heart.
He was our “bubs,” our “fighter,” our “miracle baby,” and a miracle he was. Even when he was in the hospital, he was everyone’s favorite. Every nurse wanted to hold him and cuddle him. They would come in and get him and walk around with him and called him “their little nugget.” Anyone who ever came into his life fell in love with this little man. – Gigi.
