Sylvia Wells Hutchens, 75 of Woodville, was called home to Heaven Thursday, Sept. 1, 2022 while surrounded by her family after a lengthy battle with cancer.
Sylvia was born June 17, 1947 to the late Roy Edward Wells and Inez Venerable Wells.
She was preceded in death by her daughter, Pamela Hutchens Bailey; sister, Frances Wells Bates and infant siblings, Mary Sue Wells and Jerry Edward Wells.
Sylvia had a career as a supervisor at API, but the most rewarding job in her life was raising her children.
Sylvia was first and foremost a faithful and obedient servant to our Lord Jesus Christ. She enjoyed reading her Bible daily and having fellowship with anyone that she could share the Good News with.
She was an active member of Woodville Church of God, where she participated in women’s ministry and helped with any other committee to better God’s Body.
During her years on this earth, she mentored many young ladies in their walk with Christ. Her second love was her family. She lived for family gatherings where she would cook a feast for everyone to enjoy.
Left to cherish her memory is her loving husband of 52 years, Thomas Hutchens; a son, Aaron Hutchens (Sonya) of Woodville; her grandchildren, who were her pride and joy, Wyatt and Levi Hutchens of Woodville; special niece and nephew, Teresa Bates Hooper of Scottsboro, Eddie Bates (Penny) of Woodville, Ramona Bates Gray (Bud) of Woodville, Rebecca Bates Wood (Don) of Dunn, North Carolina and Melissa Bates Wallingsford of Scottsboro and many great nieces and nephews, who looked up to her as a grandmother.
Although she is mourned, we find comfort in that she is without pain and is wrapped in the loving arms of her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ.
A celebration of life will be held Sunday, Sept. 4, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery in Woodville.
The family will receive friends Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, from 5-8 p.m., at the funeral home.
Sylvia requested, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to St. Jude Children’s Hospital (www.stjude.org/donate).
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
