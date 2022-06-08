Scottsboro resident Mary S. O’Linger, 74, passed away June 6, 2022 in Huntsville.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, June 9, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Dr. Matt Helms officiating. A eulogy will be given by Judge Ralph Grider. Friends may visit with the family beginning at noon on Thursday. Burial will be in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mrs. O’Linger worked for over 30 years as a judicial assistant at the Jackson County Courthouse, retiring in 2012. She was a lifelong member of Calvary Baptist Church.
Mrs. O’Linger is remembered for loving her parents, her husband and her family deeply. Most of all she loved God and His church.
She was an exceptional cook who enjoyed preparing meals for her family. She loved to travel and especially loved taking trips to Daytona Beach, Florida.
She was a great wife, mother, grandmother, mother-in-law and friend, and she will be deeply missed.
Mrs. O’Linger is survived by her two sons and spouses, Patrick and Krista O’Linger and Shane and Michelle O’Linger and six grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jerry O’Linger; father, W.B. Sumner and mother, Lillian Sumner.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.