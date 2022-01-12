Karen Chambers, 75 of Woodville, passed away on Sunday, Jan. 9, 2022.
Karen was a member of Woodville Church of Christ and served as librarian and director of Woodville Public Library for 36 years.
Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. Burial will follow at Union Cemetery.
The family will receive friends on Thursday, beginning at 11 a.m. until time of service.
Karen is survived by her daughter, Kimberly Hilliard (Paul); son, Lee Chambers (Melissa); 14 grandchildren; 19 great grandchildren; brothers, Kenneth Little (Nina), Monty Allen Little and Mark Little (Ila Mae) and extra special friend, Evelyn “EB” Kennamer.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 43 years, Larry Paul Chambers and parents, Clarence and Ophelia Little.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in her memory to Woodville Public Library, P.O. Box 116, Woodville, AL 35776.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.