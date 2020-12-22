Billy Jack “BJ” Ake, 71 of Woodville, passed away on Saturday, Dec. 19, 2020 at his residence.
Graveside service was held on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020 at Union Cemetery with Rev. Dean Jeffery officiating.
Mr. Ake is survived by his daughters, Kim Jackson (Mike), Melissa Ake and Stacey Selvage; grandchildren, Chris Shavers, Taylor Shavers, Chase Miller, Dylan Selvage, Tiffany Jackson and Jennifer Jackson; 10 great grandchildren; brothers, Johnny Ake, Paul Ake (Tina) and Pat Ake and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Homer Lee Ake and Maybelle Phillips Ake; brothers, Homer Lee Ake Jr., Jerry Ake and Sammy Ake and sister, Juanita Dixon.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.