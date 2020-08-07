Derek Lee Chastain, cherished husband, father, son, brother, uncle, cousin, nephew and friend was killed in a car accident in Scottsboro on Saturday, Aug. 1, 2020. He was 39.
Born Dec. 18, 1980, Derek lived his early childhood in Chickamauga, Georgia and later called Chattanooga, Tennessee and Scottsboro his home. He attended Hixson High School, graduated from Oxford High School and attended Jacksonville State University.
Derek started his 22-year restaurant/bartending career in 1998 at Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Hixson, Tennessee and was working as a manager at Applebee’s Grill & Bar in Fort Payne at the time of his death.
He spent 15 years of his career working as manager and bartender at The Docks in Scottsboro “behind the pine,” which he proudly called bartending where he loyally served his customers food, drink, friendship, kindness and love with smart, quick-witted humor.
Derek married his best friend, Steffany Grentz, on Nov. 11, 2011. A devoted father, Derek was most proud of his three children, Lily, Dylan and Brooklyn. He loved them with all his heart and enjoyed spending family time with them and his wife, Steffany.
A Top Gun movie fan, he would playfully respond to them with phrases from the movie like, “negative ghost rider, the pattern is full,” or “talk to me Goose.” Derek was an avid outdoor BBQ and grill master, making his own sauces and rubs and always up for trying new techniques.
He was a protective big brother to his sister, Jennifer, but never missed an opportunity to poke fun or remind her just how lucky he thought she was to have him as her brother.
Derek is survived by his wife, Steffany; children, Lily Jones, Dylan Chastain and Brooklyn Chastain; parents, Raymond Chastain Jr. (Tonya) of Scottsboro and Criss Martin Grant (George) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; sister, Jennifer Young (Ryan) of Soddy Daisy, Tennessee; grandfather, Raymond Chastain Sr. (Evon) of Chattanooga, Tennessee; aunts and uncles, Richard Chastain (Ted) of Nashville, Tennessee; Missy Martin Davis of Ringgold, Georgia and Tony Martin (Amy) of Thompsontown, Pennsylvania; in-laws, Mary Lou Upton, Jarred Grentz (Amy) and Jamie Grentz; cousins, Bridget Neelley (Jeremy), Mackenzie and Bryce Martin; niece and nephews, Madison Ledbetter (Ryley), Heath Brockman (Courtney), Marlee McBride, Maya and Halle Grentz, Alyssa, Connor and Easton Young.
He was preceded in death by grandparents, Barbara Chastain, Mark Martin and Mary Martin Gray; nephew, Hunter Haislip and niece, Rylan Brockman.
Derek had a heart of gold and was loved by all who knew him. A memorial service for family and close friends will be held on Sunday, Aug. 9, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home. There will be no visitation.
A celebration of Derek’s life will be held at a later date.