Holly Amanda Gant, 44 of New Market, passed away on Monday, Aug. 30, 2021 at Huntsville Hospital.
Holly was born in Huntsville on June 14, 1977. From the time she was a child, she was able to make friends easily. She maintained lifelong friendships with many, beginning as far back as first grade.
As she became an adult, she began working with LifeSouth Community Blood Center as a phlebotomist. While she loved her job, she always said her greatest accomplishment came when she became a mother to her son, Luke.
Along with her son, Luke Davis, Holly is survived by her family unit of love and God as a daughter to Jerry and Robin Lukhart; her aunt, Shirley Gant; cousins, Jeff Gant, Doug Gant and Carmen Gant and so many friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Jerry and Diane Gant; uncle, Larry Gant and grandparents, Rice and Lille Mae Gant and John Kenneth and Georgia Bradford.
In the words of her son, “my mom was truly the nicest person I ever. She instilled many life lessons in me that will always remain. One of those lessons being that we cannot live in the past. This will help me through her loss and remind me that I cannot live in yesterday but must live in the present and look toward the future. To know my mom was to love her.”
At this time, there are no services scheduled. Holly’s family will hold a service to celebrate and honor her life later and will be announced when planned.
In lieu of flowers, if anyone wanted to make a donation, it could be made to her son, Luke. Also, if you would like to express your love and support, you may do so by sending a card or message of condolence to the family.
Donations of love or cards of support may be sent to Luke Davis c/o Jerry and Robin Luckhart, 329 Antler Point Dr., New Market, AL 35761.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.