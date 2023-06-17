Mrs. Sharon Bates Jones, age 75, from Scottsboro, Alabama, passed away on Wednesday, June 14, 2023.
She is survived by her daughters, Kathy Smith (Darrell), Donna Thomas; son, Jason Jones; 7 grandchildren, Candice & Jason Garner, Stefan English, Dakota (Krystle) Knight, Alex (Samantha) English, Katie (Patrick) Tapley, Tyler McLemore, Tyler English; 12 great- grandchildren; sisters, Elaine Richardson (Danny), Linda Arnold.
She was preceded in death by her husband, John Jones; parents, Johnny Floyd and Kathleen Bates; son, Marty Dewayne Thomas; brother, Johnny Floyd Bates, Jr.
Funeral services were held at 1:00 p.m. on Friday, June 16, 2023, at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Brett Hoagland officiating. The family received friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, June 15, 2023. The burial followed in Cedar Hill Cemetery.