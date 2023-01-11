Jimmy Don Benefield, 81 of Section, passed away Sunday, Jan. 8, 2023 at his residence.
A memorial service will be held Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 2 p.m., Rainsville Funeral Home Chapel.
The family will receive friends Saturday from 12-2 p.m.
