Sterling Ray McCrary, 66 of Scottsboro, passed away Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at his residence.
There is no service at this time.
Mr. McCrary is survived by his wife, Wanda McCrary; daughters, Laura McCrary and Patricia Brooks (Kevin); son, Samuel David Esaias McCrary; mother, Lila Jean McCrary; sisters, Darlene Kelsey and Barbara Knight; brothers, Robert McCrary, Billy Wade McCrary and Phil McCrary and many grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his sons, Adam Ray Lee McCrary and Luke Aaron Daniel McCrary and father, Billy Ray McCrary.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
