Thomas Hargrove, 58 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, April 12, 2020.
Thomas was very involved in AIAA engineering society, received numerous engineering awards, and he loved to solve mathematical equations and problems.
He had many friends and was always willing to help those in need.
A private graveside service will be held for the family.
Mr. Hargrove is survived by his wife, Jane Hargrove; sisters, Carol Wilkin of Tuscaloosa and Nancy Creighton of Berlin, Maryland; brother, Daniel Hargrove of Tuscaloosa and numerous family and friends.
