Ella Mae Lambert passed away on Dec. 31, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Monday, Jan. 3, 2022 at Rudder Funeral Home Chapel in Scottsboro.
She is survived by her son, Fred Hess; daughters, Janice Hess Gibson (Bob), Jimmie Ruth Hess Bingham and Wilma Jane Hess Kelley and several grandchildren, great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Hess; parents, Jozaniah (Zane) and Bamma Fiorella Kelsey Oliver; granddaughter, Crystal Kelley and brothers and sisters.
