Fannie W. Smart, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.

Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.

