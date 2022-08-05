Fannie W. Smart, 88 of Scottsboro, passed away Monday, Aug. 1, 2022 at Hospice Family Care of Huntsville.
Funeral services were held Thursday, Aug. 4, 2022 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Duaine Griggs officiating. Burial will follow in Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
Mrs. Smart is survived by her daughter and much loved son-in-law, Linda and Kenny Keel; granddaughters, Serena Keel and Fallon Keel; sister and brother-in-law, Sue and Charlie Craine and many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Aubrey Smart; parents, James M. and Eula Wallace and siblings, Inez Banks, Pauline Campbell, Ruth Chambless, Martha Brokaw, Jim Wallace, Melvin Wallace and Eldredge Wallace.
She was a faithful and longtime member of Trinity Baptist Church. The family would like to extend a special thanks to her niece, Patricia Sharp, for help and care.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.
