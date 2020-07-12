Theresa Ann Wendlick, 79 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, July 8, 2020 at Hospice Family Care in Huntsville.
Theresa was born and raised in South Milwaukee, Wisconsin. She was the daughter of the late Henry Sr. and Alice Wielichowski.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 52 years, Donald Wendlick and her brothers, Henry Wielichowski Jr. and Michael Wielichowski.
She is the beloved mother to Angela (Douglas) Hawkins, Jessica (Mark) Kotowicz, Rebecca (Richard) Wendlick, Veronica Woodall, David Wendlick and Sheila (Shane) Morris. She is survived by her sister, Cynthia Muedini. She is also survived by 14 grandchildren; 10 great grandchildren and several nieces, nephews, friends and neighbors.
Mrs. Wendlick was a retired nurse and was a devout member of St. Jude Catholic Church. Mrs. Wendlick had a true servant’s heart, and her last act of servanthood was to donate her body for medical research.
A Holy Mass will be offered for the repose of her soul on Monday, July 13, 2020, at 8 a.m., at St. Jude Catholic Church, located at 17205 AL 35 in Scottsboro.
The family would like to thank her special caregiver, Susie Miller, all the staff at Cloverdale Rehab and Nursing Center, Huntsville Hospital and Hospice Family Care for the care of our mother.