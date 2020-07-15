Terry Wilson, 77 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020.
He was the baby of his family and had a heart of gold. He loved to tell stories about his younger days with friends. He worked in the fields picking cotton.
Funeral services will be held on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, at 2 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home with Rev. Phillip Webb officiating. Burial will follow at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
The family will receive friends on Wednesday, from 1 p.m. until time of service.
Mr. Wilson is survived by his daughters, Cheryl Talkington and Marla (Tim) Kilpatrick; son, Cam (Vicky) Wilson; a host of grandchildren and great grandchildren and brother, Tommy Wilson.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Carolyn Wilson; parents, Vester and Elsie Wilson; brothers, James Wilson and Troy Wilson and sisters, Bonnie Brooks and Erma Welch.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.