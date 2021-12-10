Betty Sue Cook, 87 of Scottsboro, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 8, 2021 at Highlands Medical Center following a brief illness.
Betty was a retired telephone operator for General Telephone in Scottsboro. She was a member of the Scottsboro First Baptist Church.
Betty is survived by two daughters, Vicki Cook Johnson and Karen Cook (Randy) Junior; sister, Janie (Les) Barbee and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Cook; granddaughter, Danielle Johnson; brother, Bobby Myers and parents, John Robert and Ruby Myers.
The family will receive friends on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, from 1-2 p.m., at Scottsboro First Baptist Church with funeral services to follow at 2 p.m.
The family asks, in lieu of flowers, memorial donations be made to Scottsboro First Baptist Church Building Fund, 215 South Andrews St, Scottsboro, AL 35768.
