Hunter Nicholas Haislip, 19 of Hazel Green (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away on Saturday, March 28, 2020.
A memorial service will be held at a later time.
Hunter is survived by his mother, Jamie Rose Grentz; father, Adam Haislip; siblings, Heath Brockman (Courtney Churchhill) and Halle Grentz; aunts and uncles, Steffany Chastain (Derek), Jarred Grentz (Amy), Mia Allen, Michael Haislip and Shane Haislip (Chrysti); special aunt/sister, Mia Allen; grandmother, Mary Lou Upton; grandfather, Tommy Upton (Trina); grandfather, David Haislip; grandfather, Michael Allen; grandmother/bonus mom, Michele Allen; several other aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his niece, Rylan Jade Brockman; grandfather, Richard Grentz and great-grandparents, Mr. and Mrs. Frank Iffland.
Hunter was a 2018 graduate of Scottsboro High School.
