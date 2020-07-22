Faye Findley Latham, of Oak Ridge, Tennessee, passed away and went to her Lord on July 9, 2020.
She passed away peacefully at home after a long battle with Alzheimer’s. She was born to the late William Theodore and Mary Ethel Davis Findley on April 6, 1941 in Atmore, Alabama.
Faye graduated from Escambia County High School in 1959 where she was drum majorette from 9th-12th grades.
She earned both Bachelor’s (Biology and Zoology) and Master’s (Microbiology) degrees from the University of Alabama in Tuscaloosa.
She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Walter Willard Latham, originally from Scottsboro. She is also survived by her brother, Davis Lynwood Findley (Diane Ingram Findley) of Fairhope.
Faye was mother to three adoring daughters, Robin Latham Taylor (Frank Taylor) of Niceville, Florida, Leigh Aynne Latham Eidemiller (Trent Eidemiller) of Oak Ridge, Tennessee and Lesley Latham Anderson (Greg Anderson) of Loganville, Georgia. Faye will be missed by three loving grandchildren, Evan Eidemiller, William Anderson and Ellen Eidemiller.
Early in her marriage, Faye taught math and biology at University High School on the campus of the University of South Carolina and also taught in Dentsville, South Carolina.
After moving to Oak Ridge on March 7, 1966, she worked for 17 years at Information Management Services as a technical abstractor and indexer. These jobs paled in comparison however to her favorite job of mother.
Along with her husband, she enjoyed raising their three daughters and spending time with their three grandchildren, and she adored every minute of it. Faye would often say, “I live for my children and grandchildren.”
Faye was a superb cook who learned from her mother, and she enjoyed passing along her knowledge to her daughters. She enjoyed music and played flute and piano.
Faye was active in the church having held memberships at Robinsonville Baptist Church in Atmore, where she played the piano for church services, and First Baptist Church in Oak Ridge, Tennessee, where she taught Sunday school for many years.
Faye was a lovable person and will be missed by all. Due to the COVID pandemic, a memorial service will be held at a future, undetermined date.
The family would like to express their sincere thanks to the hospice provider, Caris Healthcare.