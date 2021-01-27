Dorothy Jewell Allen passed away peacefully on Jan. 2, 2021, at the age of 95, due to complications of Alzheimer’s.
She was born in Hollywood on May 15, 1925. After traveling all over the U.S. and other countries, she and Ray made their home in Missouri for over 25 years. In 1998, they moved to Fallbrook, California to be closer to their children and grandchildren.
Dorothy loved children which definitely showed when her grandchildren and great grandchildren were born. She had a passion for cooking, sewing and gardening.
Most how visited over the years know she made the very best catfish and hush puppies. Although in a better place, she will be missed by those who knew and loved her.
She was preceded in death by her parents, James and Priscilla Matthews; her husband, Ray; two sons, Samuel and Jerry Allen; sister, Leola Pritchett; brothers, Robert, Herman, Marvin and Benjamin Matthews and grandson, Jonathan Allen.
Dorothy is survived by her daughter, Melvina Williams; daughter-in-law, Iris Allen; grandchildren, Christy (Hans) Molenkamp, Karen Williams, James Allen, Jared Park and Joseph Allen; sisters, Mildred Brewster and Bernice Baty; grandsons, Nathan and Ian Molenkamp and Fredrick and Thomas Allen-Hobe and many nieces and nephews.
Dorothy’s celebration of life will be held in Alabama when COVID and travel restrictions are lifted so family and friends can come together and celebrate a life well lived. In lieu of flowers, please donate to your local Alzheimer’s Association.