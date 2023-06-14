Ruby Ethelene Black Woodall was born January 27, 1929, to Oscar Haskin Black and Bessie Jones Black, the third of five children, in Macedonia.She passed peacefully to her heavenly home Sunday June 11, 2023, with her children and grandchildren at her bedside.
Ethelene graduated Jackson County High School in 1947 and began teaching elementary school that fall. She transferred to teach at Skyline Elementary School in 1948, while living in the teacherage during the week. She left teaching to raise a family after marrying Earl Woodall.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Haskin and Bessie Black; husband Earl Woodall; son Willard; sister, Lynette Swinford; brothers, Mileage Black, H.B. Black, and Clifford Dorthan Black.
She is survived by her daughter, Ruby Nell(Larry) Lockard; son Ronny(Julia) Woodall; grandsons Greg Lockard, Richard Lockard, Scott Woodall, and Steven Woodall; great grandchildren, Collin Lockard, Conner Lockard, Colton Lockard, Adrian Woodall(Ashley), Megan Woodall, Nuala Woodall, and Thalia Woodall. The family will receive friends on Tuesday June 13, 2023 at the Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro, Al.from 5 PM until 8 PM funeral services will be held on Wednesday June 14, 2023 at 1 PM from the chapel of Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro, Al. with Bro. Larry Lockard officiating with burial in the Prince Cemetery.
The family ask that in lieu of flowers donation maybe made to Skyline Fire Dept. 22172 Al Hwy 79 Scottsboro, Al. 35768 or Jacobs Well Ministry Food Pantry 250 Manning Dr. Woodville, Al. 35776.