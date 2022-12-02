Patsy Ann (Patterson) Edwards, 84 of Rainsville, passed away Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022.
She is survived by her son, Chris Edwards (Amanda); six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; sisters, Marjorie Wilson, Diane Hastings and Donnie Baldwin (Wayne) and brothers, Douglas Patterson and William Patterson.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Edwards; parents, Leroy (Rounder) Patterson and Girttrue (Sotherland) Patterson and brother, T.L. Patterson.
The family has decided on cremation, and there are no services planned.
To plant a tree in memory of PATSY EDWARDS as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.