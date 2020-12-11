Brentley Gregg McIllwain, 56 of Scottsboro (resident of Highlands Health & Rehab) passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.
A private family memorial will take place at a later date.
Brentley is survived by his son, Chris (Lacie) McIllwain; grandsons, Caden, Cohen and unborn grandson, Charlie McIllwain; brothers, Tony (Betty) McIllwain, Billy (Sharon) McIllwain, Roger (Whitney) McIllwain, Gary (Lisa) McIllwain and Bradley McIllwain; sister, Sharon Mount and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, James Eugene McIllwain and mother, Kitty Sue McIllwain.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.