Brentley Gregg McIllwain, 56 of Scottsboro (resident of Highlands Health & Rehab) passed away on Thursday, Dec. 10, 2020.

A private family memorial will take place at a later date.

Brentley is survived by his son, Chris (Lacie) McIllwain; grandsons, Caden, Cohen and unborn grandson, Charlie McIllwain; brothers, Tony (Betty) McIllwain, Billy (Sharon) McIllwain, Roger (Whitney) McIllwain, Gary (Lisa) McIllwain and Bradley McIllwain; sister, Sharon Mount and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, James Eugene McIllwain and mother, Kitty Sue McIllwain.

Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.

To plant a tree in memory of BRENTLEY MCILLWAIN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.