Rita Franks, 70 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Feb. 25, 2022 at Cloverdale Nursing Home. Rita loved to travel.
A graveside service will be held on Sunday, Feb. 27, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens. The family will receive friends on Sunday, from 12:30-1:30 p.m., at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Rita is survived by her husband, Lennie Franks; sister, Imogene Moon; brothers, Glenn Jacobs and Eugene Jacobs and several nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Lonnie and Irene Jacobs and sisters, Louise Venable, Inez Day and Shirley Childress.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.