Jimmie Keel Toth, 89 of Chattanooga, Tennessee (formerly of Scottsboro) passed away on Thursday, July 1, 2021 in Chattanooga.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, July 7, 2021, at 12:30 p.m., at Union Cemetery in Woodville. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 10 a.m. until 12 p.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home.
Mrs. Toth is survived by her daughters, Betsy Ramsey (Mark) and Keren Holloway (Jim); grandson, Miles Ramsey and sisters, Nancy Seigenthaler, Joyce Henry, Carolyn Allison and Catherine Melton.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Toth; father, Richard Keel; mother, Elva Keel and sister, Margaret Keel.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.