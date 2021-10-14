Shirley Dolberry Smart, 81 of Scottsboro, passed away on Friday, Oct. 8, 2021.
Funeral services were held on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021 at Scottsboro Funeral Home with burial following at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Shirley is survived by her daughter, Dee (Sonny) Wolf; son, Anthony Smart; grandsons, Riley Wolf and Coleman Wolf and sister, Ann Kennamer.
She was preceded in death by her husband, James Oscar Smart; parents, John and Sybil Dolberry and sister, Bonnie Parks.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.