Ina Lou Judge Hunt
Ms. Ina Lou Judge Hunt, age 80, of Hollywood, Alabama passed away on Saturday, April 8, 2023 at her home.
Graveside funeral services will be held at Thursday, April 13, 2023 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens with Bro. Morris Stephens officiating. The family will receive friends at Scottsboro Funeral Home on Thursday, April 13, 2023 from 11a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Ms. Hunt is survived by her sister’s, Polly Judge-Keller and Carolyn Judge-Reel; sister in-law, Kathy Metcalf-Judge; and several special nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Judge & Mary Elizabeth King-Judge; sister’s, Gertrude Parks, Daisey Gentle, Juanita Harbin, Gracie Bradford, Mary Alice Judge, Flora Lewis; brother, Claude Judge.
Ms. Hunt was well known for her love of flowers, vegetable gardening, yard work and Alabama Football.
