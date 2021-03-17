Frances Kerley Chapman, born May 25, 1919, passed away on March 13, 2021 at 11:40 p.m. at Highlands Health & Rehab in Scottsboro, where she had lived with her daughter (June Anne Chapman Corren) since 2015.
She was born in Alexander County, North Carolina to the late Raliegh Virgil Kerley and Ada Arabell Chapman Kerley. Frances was a member of Beulah Baptist Church in Statesville, North Carolina. Since in Scottsboro, she attended First United Methodist Church and loved Dr. Steve Screws and the many members and friends she met.
Frances was preceded in death by her husband, Bliff W. Chapman; son-in-law, Edgar T. Corren; five sisters, Lena (Clyde) Icenhour, Blanche (Paul) Smith and (Skin) Burgess, Stella (Wayne) Combs, Bonnie (Dave) Jolley and Bobbie (Floyd) Teague; parents, Raliegh Virgil and Ada Kerley and one infant brother.
She is survived by her daughter, June Anne Chapman Corren; many, many nieces and nephews she loved dearly and two sisters-in-law, Ruby Dula Chapman and Ann (Totty) Chapman Gentry.
Frances had many sweet friends, many called her Mom, some Mama Frances and the Princess.
Graveside services will be in Taylorsville City Cemetery in Taylorsville, North Carolina on Saturday, March 20, 2021, at 11 a.m., with Pastor Henry Cook officiating.
If you wish to make a memorial donation to First United Methodist Church (1105 South Broad Street, Scottsboro, AL 35768) or your favorite charity.
Frances and family had lived in Jacksonville, Florida for many years before moving back to Taylorsville, North Carolina.
Arrangements are being handled by Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro and Adams Funeral Home in Taylorsville.