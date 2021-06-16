George David Parks passed away on Friday, June 4, 2021 after a three-year battle with renal cancer.
George was born on May 20, 1949 in Scottsboro to Albert and Eva Parks. An excellent student, George was selected as a National Merit Scholar and chose by his peers as “Most Likely to Succeed.”
As a teenager, he and his older brother, Bill, worked in the Scottsboro bus station, running the kitchen and stocking the comic books which George read thoroughly while Bill usually worked. He also helped out at the family business, Parks’ Department Store, selling men’s clothing.
He attended David Lipscomb College in Nashville, Tennessee and graduated with a degree in chemistry in 1971. He worked as a summer intern for NASA in the summer 1969 during the first moon landing and, after graduating with honors, was awarded a fellowship in the German Academic Exchange program to study chemistry at the University of Heidelberg from 1971-72. Upon returning to the states, he completed his Ph.D in chemistry from Rice University.
Dr. Parks moved to Bartlesville, Oklahoma in 1976 where he would enjoy a long and fulfilling career as a chemist at Phillips Petroleum Company. He began his career as a researcher in fundamental materials science with a focus on heterogeneous catalysts.
In subsequent years, he carried out and supervised both experimental and computational research with the goal of turning petroleum into better fuels and plastics. His worked evolved over time to specialize in alternative fuels and, in his final years at ConocoPhillips, he led research on advanced fuels.
He initiated several new internal and external programs in biofuels, hydrogen, fuel cells and power trains collaborating with companies, universities and government agencies.
During his time in Bartlesville, Georgia, George was active in the community and gave his time to a variety of causes. He was an active member at Limestone Church of Christ and later Adams Blvd. Church of Christ where he was a song leader and Bible class teacher.
He loved technology and computers and worked to promote various school technology bond issues to purchase computers and equipment for classrooms.
He was instrumental in Bartlesville’s NetDay in the 90’s, a volunteer effort to install hundreds of yards of wire to connect local classrooms to the Internet.
George was an avid reader and lover of stories which led him to serve on the Bartlesville Library Board. He also worked as a docent at the Price Tower Arts Center and was a member of the League of Women Voters.
In addition, he loved to support his three children, attending many ball games, band concerts and school events.
George married Vicki McCluggage in 2001. They retired to Nashville in 2008 to be near children and grandchildren.
Upon retirement, George worked as a consultant with his company, FuelScience LLC to advise the U.S. Department of Energy and other government agencies on funding for emerging energy technologies.
His expertise and experience gave him candid insight into DOE program plans and other strategic and technical products. In 2015, he received a Merit Review Award for his outstanding dedication and contributions to advancing hydrogen technologies and the U.S. Department of Energy’s Hydrogen Program.
George and Vicki’s blended family of five children blessed them with nine precious grandchildren. They enjoyed travel and discovered river cruising in Europe after retirement, taking many trips that George enjoyed planning almost as much as enjoyed experiencing.
They were active with Otter Creek Church of Christ. In recent years, George enjoyed working as a volunteer coach with the Brentwood Academy middle school robotics team and was given the “Mentor of the Year Award” by the program in 2018.
George is survived by his wife, Vicki Parks; his brother, Bill Parks; his three children, David Parks, Ben Parks and Sarah Parks Duncan; his stepchildren, Clay McCluggage and Amy McCluggage Tate and his nine grandchildren, Josie, Jenna, Nora, Callie, Ava, Lilla, Helen, Albert and David.
A Celebration of Life service was held on June 12, 2021 at Otter Creek Church in Brentwood, Tennessee.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Christian Scholars’ Conference through Lipscomb University in Nashville, Tennessee.