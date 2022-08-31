Wanda Sparks Green, of Littleton, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.
Mrs. Green is survived by her daughter, Martha (Bob) Hayes; grandson, Jeffrey (Marianna) Cotton, Rob Hayes and Erin Lugo and great grandchildren, Warren Cotton, Ava Quinn Lugo and Tanner Herring.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert Green; son, Mike Green; parents, Charlie and Bertha Sparks and sisters, Marie Keller and Inez McAlpine.
Funeral services were held Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022 at Pinehaven Memorial Gardens.
To plant a tree in memory of WANDA GREEN as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.