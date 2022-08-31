Wanda Sparks Green, of Littleton, North Carolina, passed away Saturday, Aug. 20, 2022.

Mrs. Green is survived by her daughter, Martha (Bob) Hayes; grandson, Jeffrey (Marianna) Cotton, Rob Hayes and Erin Lugo and great grandchildren, Warren Cotton, Ava Quinn Lugo and Tanner Herring.

