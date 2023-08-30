It’s with peaceful spirits that we share the news of the passing of our much-loved mother, doting grandmother, great grandmother and event organizer extraordinaire, Virginia Westmoreland Bradford also called Carolyn or Cattie by family. Born June 6, Virginia was 83 years young when she went to meet The Lord on Monday, July 31, 2023. Virginia was a lifetime resident of Scottsboro, Alabama. She loved her home and community. She was a loyal member of Center Point Baptist where she served faithfully for several years as a Sunday School teacher.
She also spent many years as a varied event coordinator for a myriad of activities in service to the church. Many members of the church family and community enjoyed the bounty of her Wednesday night meals and/or her various “Banquets” even when “party outfits” were required. Virginia had a host of jobs throughout her working life but the one she held most dear was that of handicap bus aid for the City of Scottsboro School System.
Virginia spent much of her retirement planning menus as the parties never totally stopped and sewing dresses for a host of charitable organizations to send to little girls all over the world.
She is survived by her daughter, Ginia B. Riggs (Gary), son, Heath Bradford (Teresa); six granddaughters - Jessica Edmonds (Travis), Tabetha Helms (Jamie), Aimee Riggs (Kyle), Hannah Anderson, Allie Patrick (Zach), Charity Kate Bradford, and one grandson - Corey Riggs; four great grandsons - Trent Edmonds, Ethan Helms, Griffin and Halston Patrick, four great granddaughters - Morgan Helms, Jaylin Riggs, Omelia Riggs and Felix Mae Riggs; three brothers - Riley, James and Ralph Westmoreland and numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by her loving husband of 62 years, James “Robert” Bradford; her son, James Robert Bradford Jr. (Bob), her parents Hubert and Aletha Westmoreland, brothers - John and George, sisters - Ella Pezzella and Billie Quavus.
A memorial service was planned for Saturday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m. at Center Point Baptist Church. Visitation with family was from 1 to 2 p.m. with services following. The family requests that in lieu of flowers please make donations to the Council on Aging (Meals on Wheels), 146 Rita Williams Drive, Scottsboro, AL 35769.