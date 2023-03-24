John Wayne Daniel, 74, passed away March 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro, with Steve Wilbanks and Rueben Wells officiating.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
John Wayne Daniel, 74, passed away March 22, 2023.
Funeral services will be held Saturday, March 25, 2023, at Rudder Funeral Home in Scottsboro, with Steve Wilbanks and Rueben Wells officiating.
Online condolences can be left for the family at www.rudderfuneralhomes.com.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today!