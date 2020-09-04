Rev. Franklin David Paradise, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on Sept. 2. 2020 at Cloverdale Nursing Home.
David was born in May 1940 to Oakland and Victoria Paradise. Davis was married to Bobbie Nell Womack, had two children, Rhonda and David II. His siblings were Bonnie, Jerry, Shirley and Rita.
He was preceded in death by his father and mother; sister, Rita Kirk; brother-in-law, Eddie Hodge and wife, Bobbie.
To cherish his memory remains, his siblings, Bonnie and wife Carol, Jerry and wife Linda, Shirley and brother-in-law Larry Kirk; children, Rhonda and husband Rick Word and David II and wife Page; grandchildren, Linsey and husband Gary Joe Gant, Cody Talley and wife Jordan, Morgan and husband Torrey Croft, Tessia and husband Blake Burns, Victoria Word, Oakland Brock Paradise and Logan Word; great grandchildren, Emily, Sidney, Aaron, Adalyn and Hope and also many great nieces and nephews.
David graduated high school at Princeton High in Princeton Valley, Alabama. He went on honorably to service his country in the U.S. Army; after serving duty, he exited as staff sargeant and tank commander.
David later followed God’s Calling and began ministry, pastoring several churches. He later founded and pastored Lighthouse Ministries in Scottsboro. This was one of his proudest accomplishments in his life. David was a devoted husband, father and man of God.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, beginning at 11 a.m. at Scottsboro Funeral Home with funeral service following at 1 p.m. A family graveside will take place at Skyline Cemetery.
The family would like to express a special thanks to Cloverdale Manor Health and Rehabilitation.
Arrangements entrusted to Scottsboro Funeral Home.