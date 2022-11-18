Brenda Etta Hale Guffey, 76 of Section, passed away Nov. 17, 2022. She was born Jan. 27, 1946 in LaGrange, Georgia and graduated from Goshen High School in Goshen, Ohio in 1964.
Brenda worked several different jobs during her working career and retired from the Chevron HandiStop in Section, a job that brought her great joy and many lasting friendships.
Funeral services will be held Sunday, Nov. 20, 2022, at 2 p.m., at Section Funeral Home, where family and friends will be received from 12 p.m. until time of service. Burial will take place at Haigwood Cemetery, immediately following the service.
She was preceded in death by her father, Lewis Denson Hale Sr.; mother, Hazel Harper Hale Creech; dad, Cecil Creech; brother, Alvin Creech; brother-in-law, Homer Sumner and nieces, Angel Lykins and Michaela Wages.
She is survived by brother, Lewis Hale; sisters, Phyllis Sumner, Janet Stillwater and Cindy Wages; sisters-in-law, Brenda Hale and Melody Creech; brother-in-law, Danny Wages; nephews, Tom Sumner, Donald Sumner, David Sumner, Chad Creech, Todd Hale and Zachary Wages; niece, Carrie Gaddis; many cousins she loved dearly, especially Sherrell Wilborn and Don McCain and host of other relatives and friends.
Arrangements entrusted to Section Funeral Home.
