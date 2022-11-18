Brenda Etta Hale Guffey, 76 of Section, passed away Nov. 17, 2022. She was born Jan. 27, 1946 in LaGrange, Georgia and graduated from Goshen High School in Goshen, Ohio in 1964.

Brenda worked several different jobs during her working career and retired from the Chevron HandiStop in Section, a job that brought her great joy and many lasting friendships.

