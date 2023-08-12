Sue (Granny) Bramblett, age 94, of Dutton passed away on Thursday, Aug. 10, 2023 at her residence.
She is survived by her sons, Timmy (Cindy) Bramblett and Joey Bramblett; daughters, Judy (Kenneth) Turner, Kay (Wayne) Johnson, Jill (Michael) Sorter, Mary (Randy) Jones, Reba (Jeffery) Sisk, Kathy (Terry) Thrasher, Darlene (Mike) Brown; 17 grandchildren and 33 great grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Y.B. Bramblett; sons, Sandy Lynn Bramblett, Charles Ray Bramblett; grandson, James Derek Jones; parents, Issac and Alma Williams; 4 brothers and 3 sisters.
Visitation will be on Saturday, Aug. 12, 2023 from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. at Rainsville Funeral Home and Sunday, Aug. 13, 2023 from 12:30 p.m. until 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church.
Funeral service will be held on Sunday, Aug.13, 2023 at 2 p.m. at Pleasant Hill Baptist Church with Bro. Glenn York officiating. Burial will follow in Pleasant Hill Cemetery.