Tarif Atef Qandilo, 80 of Scottsboro, passed away on May 7, 2020 at Parkridge Medical Center in Chattanooga, Tennessee after a long illness of PSP.
Tarif was the son of the late Atef and Fouzeyah Qanadilo of Nalbus, Jordan.
Tarif was a civil engineer who worked for TVA, Bechtel, Impel and Raytheon at all four TVA nuclear sites; Westinghouse, Washington Governmental Services at Anniston Army Depot over the course of his working career.
Tarif is survived by his wife of over 49 years, Linda Qanadilo; son, Terry Qanadilo; daughters, Andrea Qanadilo Harvey and Melissa and Melinda Qanadilo; granddaughter, Jillian Harvey; brothers, Husam, Adli, Ibrahim, Jihad and Mohammad Qanadilo and sisters, Feryal and Afinan.
He was preceded in death by his brothers, Hisham, Isam, Fayyad and Hashem and sister, Faten.
His funeral and burial was at Hampton Cove Funeral Home on Saturday, May 9, 2020, attended by family and close friends.
His legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of all those who knew and loved him.