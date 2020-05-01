James A. Mc Lain Sr., 85 of Scottsboro, went to his Heavenly home on Thursday, April 30, 2020.
James was born in 1935 to Rev. Henry and Sis Minnie Mc Lain. He spent his life in the Holiness church following his parents in service of the Lord. He received salvation in 1953 and married his sweetheart, Betty Scott, in 1954.
Much of James’s life and experiences was around his military service and musical abilities. He was drafted and spent two years in the Army. He was stationed in Fort Sam Houston, Texas and Wurzburg, Germany.
His testimonies and experiences of these years resonate with the congregations throughout the area. He was a student of Southern Gospel music and penned 100’s of Gospel songs. Many of his songs are sung by the churches in our area.
James was called into the ministry and was pastor of the Griffin Holiness Church on Lookout Mountain for 19 years. These were the happiest days of his life. He touched many souls during those years and seen many people receive salvation.
James is survived by his wife of three years, Nell Mc Lain; his three sons, James “Totchie” (Wanda), Michael (Penny) and Todd Mc Lain; five grandchildren, Kevin (Shavonnah), Kyle, Lindsay (Brandon), Zach (Becka) and Ryne (Nina) Mc Lain; 11 great-grandchildren; his sister, Ruth Holoway Benson and many special and wonderful nieces and nephews.
A special tribute to both the McKenzie and Garner families for their love and support of James throughout the last few years of his life.
James was preceded in death by his wife of 50 years, Betty; his wife of 11 years, Betty Sue; his parents, Rev. Henry and Sis Minnie Mc Lain; his granddaughter, Taylor Mc Lain and his brothers, Hilra, Wesley and Doyle Mc Lain.
In this trying time, the family will be having a private visitation and funeral. There will be a drive-by pass around for the public to see the family at the Hytop Holiness Church on Sunday, May 3, 2020, starting at 2 p.m.